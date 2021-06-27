DYK Dwayne Johnson Took Pay Cut For 'Pain & Gain' To Keep The Movie's Budget In Control

After having an illustrious career in the wrestling field, Dwayne Johnson also successfully transitioned into a Hollywood star. Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-grossing and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. But did you know that Dwayne Johnson took a pay cut for Michael Bay's movie Pain & Gain?.

Dwayne Johnson took a pay cut for Pain & Gain

The movie also featured Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie in the lead role. The movie is loosely based on a story published by Pete Collins in a 1999 series of Miami New Times articles and compiled in the book Pain & Gain: This Is a True Story (2013), which describes the kidnapping, extortion, torture, and murder of several victims by the Sun Gym gang. As per IMDb, this movie was director Michael Bay's lowest-budgeted film since his feature film debut, Bad Boys in 1995. All the leading actors of the movie, Johnson, Wahlberg, and Mackie took a pay cut to maintain the budget of the movie.

Dwayne Johnson in DC League Of Super-Pets

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in the animated superhero movie DC League Of Super-Pets. The actor will voice the character of Krypto in the upcoming animated movie. Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne will also join him in the movie. Johnson took to his Instagram and shared a character teaser and also shared introduced the cate members. While sharing the post he wrote, "Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES it’s my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star-studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains!."

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movies

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in the fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The movie will also feature, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in the movie Black Adams which is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Johnson will be playing the title role Teth-Adam / Black Adam alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM PAIN & GAIN

