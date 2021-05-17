DYK Miley Cyrus Initially Auditioned For Another Role On 'Hannah Montana'?

Miley Cyrus has gained fame from playing the part of Hannah Montana on the Disney show of the same name. Overnight she became a teen sensation around the world. However, the singer does not have a lot of kind things to say about the show. She has openly spoken about how the show restricted her life and activities and the strictures of living under the constant glare of the camera. Back in 2009, in a talk show with Jonathan Ross, she revealed that she did not even audition for the role of Hannah Montana.

Loved Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana? Here is a fun fact

The singer said on the show that when she got the scrip from her agent she was 11. She went to audition for the role of Lily who is actually the best friend of Hannah Montana. She also revealed that the producers liked her a lot and asked her to audition for Hannah Montana as well. The producers then said, “Oh you are good but you are too young”. Miley said, “You guys knew my age all along then why is this a problem now” to which they replied, “oh it won't work”.

She was kicked to the curb and recalled being very sad and returning home. After a few months, she got a call saying that they had not gotten anyone for the part and would thus like her to come back to audition. Miley recalled flying to California. She said, “The day I was supposed to audition I dropped Kool-Aid on myself and a bird pooed on me. Turned out to be a good thing as I landed the role."

A look at Miley Cyrus' latest news

As per Variety, Miley Cyrus is solidifying her partnership with the Peacock, signing an overall talent and production contract with NBC Universal Television and Streaming, after her well-received appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend. The deal also involves a first-look deal between Cyrus' production house Hopetown Entertainment and the studio. NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA, and Peacock are among the NBCU outlets for which Hopetown will create scripted and improvised projects. Cyrus could appear on a variety of network, cable, online, and syndication shows as a producer, artist, and/or host.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

