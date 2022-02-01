DYK 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Costume Designer Had To Recreate Tobey & Andrew's Suits?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December last year and saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on screen with Tom Holland. Though all the three actors played the same superhero, Tobey, Andrew and Tom have their own distinct Spider-Man suits that set them apart from each other. The costume designer of No Way Home recently revealed that the team had to recreate both Maguire and Garfield's suit from scratch for the movie.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's suit had to be recreated

In an interview with Discussing Film, Sanja Milkovic Hays, the costume designer of Spider-Man: No Way Home shared that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suits have to be totally recreated for their much-anticipated return on the big screen. Hays explained that they had to recreate suits with almost perfect so it looked like they had stepped out directly from their last screen appearances. Hays also revealed why they didn't use the original suits and confirmed that the original Spidey suits that Andrew and Tobey wore were either missing or destroyed.

Hays said, "We were recreating the original suits from the previous movies so that the characters looked like they just stepped out of those worlds. The original suits that they actually wore [on-set] are either missing or destroyed. It was really interesting to recreate them because technology has changed so much since they were first designed."

Tom Holland reveals whether he will return as Spider-Man

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland reunited again for their first-ever interview together with Deadline post the release of No Way Home. All the three actors opened up about their experience of shooting the movie together. During the interview, Tom answered whether he would be returning tin play the web-slinger in the upcoming Spider movies and said, "The truthful answer — and I’ve done a whole press tour where all I do is lie — the truth is, and you’re not going to like the truth, I don’t know the answer to that question. I don’t know. I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye. But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly."

Image: Sony Pictures