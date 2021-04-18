DYK Taylor Swift Once Wrote A Song For Ex Joe Jonas On 'Saturday Night Live'? WATCH

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is infamous for writing passionate music about her ex-lovers and love stories. Her songs We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Style, and I Knew You Were Trouble are classic hits but also songs dedicated to her exes. In her appearance on Saturday Night Live back in 2013, Taylor Swift wrote a unique song about her ex on live television.

The video started with Taylor Swift stating that she was excited to be on Saturday Night Live as she grew watching Andy Samberg and Bill Hader. She also revealed that she was nervous to do her monologue which is why she was going to sing her monologue. Holding a guitar in her hand, Taylor announced that the name of the song was the 'Monologue song'

Taylor broke our into a melody and proceeded to sing about how she like making songs about cheaters and men who broke her heart. Taking a dig at one of her exes, Taylor mentioned Joe Jonas from The Jonas Brother and continued to diss him in the track. Calling out him, Taylor waved a 'Hey' to him and sang 'tonight I'm hosting SNL'.

Taylor went on to diss the singer in her Monologue song singing that he might be wondering who she was dating then. Cryptically, Taylor mentioned her then-rumoured boyfriend Taylor Lautner from Twilight and blew a kiss after mouthing his name on camera. She continued to sing the song saying she is not going to comment on that.

The 31-year-old singer released her eighth and ninth studio album, Folklore and Evermore respectively, last year which came as a surprise to her fans. Her singles from each album named Cardigan and Willow went on to top the Billboard charts. Folklore went on to become the best-selling album of the year 2020 by selling over 1.2 million copies, according to Billboard. Taylor Swift is also known for directing her own music video as she directed her music video The Man for which she bagged the MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction in 2020.

