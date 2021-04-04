DYK Will Smith Wanted To Play Barack Obama's Role In A Film?

Actor Will Smith, who is now a global icon, once wanted to run for the President of USA. Smith has shared that apart from being an actor, he also wished to pursue a career in basketball as well as politics. Even though he ended up not pursuing basketball as a professional career, he never backed down from the other one. As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Smith shared that as he missed the opportunity of becoming the first black president of the USA, he's ready to make do with playing Barack Obama in a film. Read on.

Will Smith Trivia

As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, in 2016 Will Smith admitted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he keeps getting the 'desire to run for US president'. He said that he has 'views and ideas' and when he hears people 'say things on television, it makes him want to run against them. Smith further added that even though he did not get the chance to become the first black president of the USA, he's ready to settle for playing Obama's part in a film.

The Men in Black fame has reportedly even discussed this matter with Barack Obama who said that Smith has 'got the ears to play him'. Smith has also shared that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was against the idea of him running for the presidency, which is why he had held himself back from pursuing the idea. Jada would reportedly say ‘hell, no', whenever he would bring up this subject. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jada thinks that there is 'no way' Smith can run for president because no one would want her to be the first lady.

Other films on Barack Obama

Two films named Barry and Southside With You have already been made based on the life of Barack Obama. The former film features Devon Terrell as Obama whereas the latter features Parker Sawyers. Barry is based on Obama's life at Columbia University whereas Southside With You revolves around his love story with his wife Michelle Obama. Both these films were released in the year 2016. Will Smith's movies are often a big hit and if he were to ever feature as Obama in a film, that is sure to be a hit too.