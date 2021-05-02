DYK Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' Film's Script Was Originally Written For Clint Eastwood?

Gemini Man is an action thriller release film released in 2019. Directed by Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee, it stars Will Smith in a double role, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Clive Owen, and Ralph Brown. But before Smith, the script was initially written down for a veteran Hollywood actor.

Will Smith's 'Gemini Man's script was originally written for Clint Eastwood

The screenplay for Gemini Man was written by Billy Ray, David Benioff, and Darren Lemke, from a story by the latter two. According to IMDb, the original idea was to cast Academy Award-winner Clint Eastwood. However, the deal never took off and Eastwood did not appear in any film in 2019.

Several other actors were also attached to the project. From 2003 to 2010 Nicolas Cage was eyed to play the lead. But when it was set to start production in 2008, Cage convinced produce Jerry Bruckheimer to work on The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010) instead.

Back in the 90s, Tony Scott and Curtis Hanson were attached to the film with Disney producing. But the studio cancelled the project as the computer effects were not advanced enough at the time. It remained in shelve for many years. Then in 2012, Johnny Depp was approached for the lead role but he turned it down.

Gemini Man Trivia

Gemini Man marked Will Smith's fourth collaboration with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. They first ventured together in 1995 released Bad Boys, which turned out to be a cult hit. The duo then worked on Enemy of the State and Bad Boys II.

Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Douglas Hodge have all featured in a DC movie. Smith portrayed Deathstroke in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Hodge was seen as Alfred Pennyworth in Joker, and Winstead played Huntress in Birds of Prey. Similarly, Ralph Brown and Benedict Wong have both appeared in the Alien Franchises. The latter also essays Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the movie, Will Smith's 51-year-old character Henry Brogan said that he was born in Philadelphia. It is the actual place where the actor was born. His popular character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air also has the same birthplace.

Promo Image Source: GeminiManMovie Twitter