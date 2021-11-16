Last Updated:

Ed Sheeran Reveals His Wife Cherry Almost 'lost & Found' Her Engagement Ring At Strip Club

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement ring at a strip club. Read more.

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement ring at a strip club. While speaking to Charlamagne Tha God on his The God's Honest Truth show that airs on Comedy Central, the singer talked about the lyrics behind his song titled Collide, in which he reveals that Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement ring. He also joked that his wife is 'gonna hate him for saying this thing.'

Ed Sheeran opens up how his wife Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement ring

While speaking to the host, Charlamagne Tha God, the 30-year-old singer was asked about the lyrics, "We made love in the sky/ Overslept and missed the Northern Lights/ You lost your wedding ring, but I didn't mind/ 'Cause I got a feeling, baby, we'll be fine" in Collide.

To which, Sheeran says, "Now that's a f****** story. She's gonna hate that I'm saying all this stuff… I don't go to strip clubs and stuff like that. I think that's a bad look for me. I don't want to be pictured out at something like that". He further explained. "I write songs from the heart about relationships that I've had with girls. I don't have a problem with anyone doing that, but it's just not something that I want to do."

The Bad Habits singer continued, "But my friends like going. So we're in Toronto and they go, 'We're going to a strip club' and mind you, Cherry is there. I'm like, 'Cool guys. I'm peacing out, I'm gonna get some sleep and go back to the hotel.' And that's where she lost it." The host then asked, "In the strip club?" 

The British singer replies, "I remember bringing it up the morning after, and sort of like halfway through the conversation. Realizing how stupid it was sounding, 'Hey guys, if you find an engagement ring. Can you-'" He added, "I just knew it was lost, but it turned out she'd fallen asleep on the couch in the hotel. And it was down the side of the sofa and we found it."

The host Charlamagne took to his verified Instagram handle and praised the couple's trust. He wrote, "This is what you call trust in your partner. You don't even have this level of understanding if you don't trust your partner 100%. How would this have gone if this was your relationship?".

A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

The Shape of You singer and Seaborn got married in January 2019 and are blessed with a daughter, Lyra, who is 15-months old.  

