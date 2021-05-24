Edgar Wright's 'Last Night In Soho's First Footage Out; Check Out

Last Updated:

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night In Soho's First Footage Out

Edgar Wright's upcoming directorial project is 'Last Night in Soho'. The first teaser of the movie is out and it has Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Last Night in Soho is an upcoming psychological horror movie. Directed by Edgar Wright, the much-anticipated project has been on halt for quite a long time. Now, the makers have released the first teaser of the film featuring the two leads. 

Last Night in Soho's first footage out

Focus Features has dropped Last Night in Soho first footage giving a glimpse at the movie. It starts with Thomasin McKenzie as a girl sleeping in a bed. Then it cuts to Anya Taylor-Joy as a girl in the early 60s era. An intense look of Taylor-Joy is then seen and the video shows McKenzie waking up in shock. Last Night in Soho Trailer will release in a couple of days. Check out the teaser below.

Last Night in Soho cast includes Matt Smith (The Crown), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Terence Stamp (Billy Budd), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Margaret Nolan (Goldfinger) and others. The movie marks the final performances of Rigg and Nolan, who passed away in September and October 2020, respectively.

The plot shows a young girl who has a passion for fashion design. She is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she meets her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The story is by Edgar Wright who also did the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. 

The production started on May 23, 2019, and wrapped up in August 2020 with additional filming. The film is said to be inspired by other British horror movies such as Roman Polanski's Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look NowLast Night in Soho's release was initially set for September 25, 2021, but was delayed to April 23, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed again to its current premiere date October 22, 2021. The project will be distributed by Focus Features in the United States of America with Universal Pictures handling international outings. 

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LAST NIGHT IN SOHO TEASER

