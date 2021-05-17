'Edge Of Tomorrow 2' Is Too Expensive To Film, Says Lead Actor Emily Blunt

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American science fiction action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, directed by Doug Liman. The lead actor of the first film Emily Blunt recently stated that Edge of Tomorrow 2 might be too expensive to make but has also remained vocal about her desire to make the film. She also added that the makers along with the cast don't know how they will go about it.

Emily Blunt talks about Edge of Tomorrow 2

In an interview with Howard Stern, Hollywood actor Emily Blunt spoke at length about the possibility of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel. She stated that she thinks that the movie is too expensive and she just doesn't know how they will go about it, citing scheduling conflicts and the film industry's financial situation. Talking about working on the first installment of the action movie, Blunt said that it was the hardest thing she had ever done but it was an amazing experience. She also mentioned how it was one of the first experiences where she was brought completely into the fold creatively and was treated like gold.

Addressing the financial situation, director Doug Liman had previously said that that the film's actors have a lot of say in whether a sequel gets made. He added that if Tom and Emily were ready to pull the trigger on the script, the film would get made and that's pretty much how Hollywood works. Doug concluded by saying that the stars are the gatekeepers and if they can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it's going to happen.

More about Edge of Tomorrow

The plot of the action science fiction film revolved around an alien attack on Earth and how no military unit in the world was able to beat them. The movie focused on how Major William Cage, an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight and his death over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade ever closer to defeating the aliens. The movie was based on the 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

