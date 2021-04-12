Edwin Aguilar Who Painted 'The Simpsons' For Over 20 Years Passes Away

Relatives and friends had called for prayers for the wellbeing of the popular cartoonist Edwin Aguilar, who had been in the intensive care unit since April 7. The Salvadoran cartoonist who has illustrated the Simpsons for more than 20 years, died of a blood clot on Saturday, April 10. According to sources close to the artist, Edwin spent a few days in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital after sustaining a "stroke", Amicohoops revealed.

Edwin Aguilar passes away at the age of 47

This skilled cartoonist was credited for drawing the protagonists Homero, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Maggie from The Simpsons, a project in which he served as an assistant director, for over two decades, the report stated. Edwin is a native of San Miguel. He moved to America in the 1980s, where he lived since he was nine years old. The roots of Edwin Aguilar can be traced back to the canton of El Carao in the region of San Miguel in the country's east. He was born in the year 1974 and immigrated to the United States with his brother when he was nine years old, and he used to visit his family in Los Angeles.

He began his career as an animator for Graz Entertainment, which produced "Transformers" and "GI-Joe," then worked for Hanna-Barbera on "Pebbles" and "Bamm-Bamm Rubble", key characters from the popular animated show The Flintstones, before looking for work with writer Chuck Jones for Warner Brothers' short films such as Merrie Melodies and cartoon characters from Looney Tunes.

As Matt Groening's The Simpsons premiered on Fox in 1989, Edwin pencil sketched the characters after which he was accepted, and he went on to sign a deal to become a cartoon character designer for the Yellow Family. Following his passing, social media dominated many condolence messages and memories of his life from friends, relatives, and acquaintances. Edwin had maintained a close relationship with his hometown, El Salvador over the years, returning on a regular basis and using the opportunity to share his experience of design and anime with kids from various communities.

