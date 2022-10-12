Amid the anti-hijab protests in Iran, Iranian actor and model Elnaaz Norouzi, who prominently works in the Hindi film industry, has been raising her voice against the odds that women have been facing in her country. The Sacred Games actor has been continuously sharing videos and pictures from the protests that are happening in Iran and recently, she headed to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she could be seen striping herself semi-naked in order to support the Iranian women.

In the video, Elnaaz could be seen taking off her hijab and other clothes, thereby stating that nobody has the right to ask a woman how to dress in a certain way. In a long note, she wrote in the caption,

"Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise."

Stating that she is promoting 'freedom of speech' and not 'nudity', Norouzi went on to state, "Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!"

Earlier, in a conversation with HT, the actor-model also opened up about the violent protests in Iran. She said that it is very important to talk about whatever is happening in the country as it is a human rights violation. "They have cut off the internet so that people cannot communicate with the people outside," she stated. She even shared that she is unable to communicate with her family as all communication channels have been blocked.

Mahsa Amini's death sparks worldwide protests

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, has sparked worldwide outrage. On September 13, Amini was arrested by the police and the woman allegedly was so severely beaten in the police van that she reportedly went into a coma. Three days later, Amini died from her multiple horrific injuries, which ignited protests and condemnation from Iranians against her death and the government allegedly responsible for it. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries while she was in police custody.

Basic services have been withdrawn as a result of the nationwide uncertainty in an effort to further deter agitation among the populace.

Image: Instagram/@elnaaznorouzi