Elon Musk To Not Testify In Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Defamation Trial: Report

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in a defamation suit became more controversial after some shocking revelations and pieces of evidence were presented in the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

Previously, it was speculated that tech billionaire Elon Musk might be called on as a witness to testify in Amber Heard's defence. Now, as per Fox News, the SpaceX Founder will not take the stand in the Virginia court.

For those unaware, the SpaceX Mogul is listed as a witness in the libel suit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed to Fox News, that the tech billionaire will not testify on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's behalf. The reason behind the same has not been made clear by Musk's attorney as of yet.

What is Elon Musk's connection with the defamation case?

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were reportedly dating each other after the latter's split with Johnny Depp was finalised. However, as per a report by Vanity Fair, Johnny Depp alleged in his lawsuit that Musk and Heard got in a relationship "no later than a month after their marriage" which took place in February 2015.

A representative for the entrepreneur had denied the allegations and asserted that they had not started seeing each other until May 2016, and even after that it was 'infrequent.' Their relationship became romantic "sometime later."

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: More on defamation suit

Actor Johnny Depp has filed a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard identified herself as a public figure representing "domestic abuse" without mentioning Depp's name.

Johnny Depp, best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, slapped his former wife, Amber Heard with a $50 million defamation suit following the 2018 op-ed the Aquaman star had written claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million following the lawsuit.

The hearing began on 11 April 2022, in the attendance of the two stars and is being live-streamed by CBS.

(Image: AP)