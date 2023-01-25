'Elvis' Bags 8 Oscar Nominations; Director Baz Luhrmann Reacts

'Elvis' bagged eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler in the lead role. The news was coincidentally timed with the birthday of director Baz Luhrmann's wife and producing partner Catherine Martin, and their wedding anniversary.

Tragically, the Oscar nominations also came just two days after the couple attended the funeral of Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley. In an interview with Deadline, Luhrmann and Martin discussed the significance of bringing Elvis' legacy to the forefront and restoring a true representation of him to the public.

Luhrmann said, "We've had some really difficult days," adding, "and it was good to just get away and be here for this."

When asked about his feelings on restoring Elvis' image to his loved ones and fans, he stated, "It's more a sense of justice for someone who was all about music, connecting with people, and who was truly spiritual, kind-hearted, and sensitive."

"I think when you're dealing with Priscilla and Lisa Marie, and a man who lived and is loved by millions, you want to be respectful," Martin added.

Luhrmann and Martin both give a lot of credit to Butler for his nominated performance. Martin stated, "While this isn't a documentary, it is a form of storytelling, and Austin's ability to get as close as possible to Elvis' humanity, and to bring that to the screen, is what sets his performance apart."

Martin herself is also nominated for costume design and production design. Luhrmann added, "If there's one thing I couldn't bear, it would be Austin not being recognized for his incredible achievement in revealing the soul of the character."

Luhrmann also emphasized the nomination of DP Mandy Walker, who is only the third woman ever to be nominated in that category. He expressed his surprise and disappointment that only three women have been nominated for this role in the past 90 years.

The re-release of 'Elvis' in theatres this week, after its initial June premiere and streaming on HBO Max, holds a special significance for Luhrmann, who has been a strong advocate for the theatrical cinema experience.