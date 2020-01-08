Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Best Movies Of The King Of Rock 'n' Roll

Elvis Presley is one of the greatest and most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. He held the title of the King of Rock and Roll. He started his career as a singer, and also ventured into acting. He had starred in over 30 films. January 8 marks the birth anniversary of this music icon. Read on to know more about the films that featured Elvis Presley.

READ | Elvis Presley Biopic Casts Olivia DeJonge As Priscilla Presley

Films by Elvis Presley

Viva Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas is a 1964 musical film, directed by George Sidney. It featured Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in the lead roles. It is regarded by fans and film critics as one of Presley's best films. The movie was a big hit at the box-office, and it was one of the top-grossing films of 1964. The plot of the film revolves around Lucky Jackson, played by Elvis, who goes to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in the city's first annual Grand Prix Race. However, his race car, an Elva Mk.6 Maserati, is in need of a new engine in order to compete in the event, and how he manages to get the necessary funds.

READ | Ranveer Singh's Elvis Presley Avatar Leaves Celebs & Internet Shocked

King Creole

King Creole is a 1958 musical drama flick directed by Michael Curtiz. It features Elvis Presley, Carolyn Jones and Walter Matthau in the lead roles. It is based on the 1952 novel titled A Stone for Danny Fisher and is written by Harold Robbins. It has been reported that Elvis once said that out of all the characters he has played, the character of Danny Fisher was his favourite. The film was released by Paramount Pictures, on July 2, 1958, and received both critical and commercial success. Elvis garnered a huge fan base in the aftermath of this film.

READ | Ranveer Singh's Elvis Presley Avatar Leaves Celebs & Internet Shocke

Jailhouse Rock

Jailhouse Rock is a 1957 musical drama flick directed by Richard Thorpe. It features Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler, and Mickey Shaughnessy in the lead role. The screenplay of the film is written by Guy Trosper, and the plot of the film revolves around the character of Elvis, who accidentally kills a co-worker and ends up in jail. It is one of his best movies and was adored by fans.

READ | Shammi Kapoor 87th Birth Anniversary: 8 Lesser-Known Facts About 'Indian Elvis Presley'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.