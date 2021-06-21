Emilia Clarke Addresses Rumours Of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Sequel: 'I've Heard Nothing'

Hollywood star Emilia Clarke is well-known for her roles in Game Of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen, Me Before You as Louisa Clark, Dom Hemingway as Evelyn Hemingway, and more. One of the most famous characters played by the actor is Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movie was a prequel to the Star Wars series and followed a younger version of Harrison Ford's Han Solo.

Since the character would be introduced in the latest Star Wars book War Of The Bounty Hunters, fans are expecting Clarke to return and play the character soon. The actor recently spoke about her character on Joshua Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused, and addressed the speculations. She responded to whether Qi'ra could be the main focus in one of the upcoming Star Wars movies.

Emilia Clarke responds to whether Qi'ra would be the main focus in Star Wars movie

"I have heard nothing. Absolutely nothing", she said about the possibility of Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel focusing on Qi'ra. Further, she added that the character Lando deserved a series. She said, "A Lando show makes so much sense. Give that man his own show! Yes!" She mentioned the brand new series introduced by Disney+ which follows the life of Lando Calrissian.

She continued to speak on her Star Wars character. "I loved Qi’ra. Loved her, really really did. I loved Han, I loved the story, I loved the people, I loved the experience", she admitted. She even spoke about the release of the movie not performing well enough in the theatres and how the replacement of filmmakers affected it.

She said, "It was one of those ones where if you know too much about a celebrity, and you go and watch that movie and you’re just thinking about how many kids Angelina Jolie has. Everyone went in knowing what our dirty laundry looked like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience."

Emilia Clarke's latest projects

Emilia has not appeared on screens since her 2019 movie Last Christmas. She will be featuring in Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann's The Amazing Maurice, an animated movie based on Terry Pratchett's The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents. She will also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming 2022 series by Disney+ Secret Invasion.

Image: Still from Solo: A Star Wars Story

