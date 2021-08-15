Emilia Clarke Reunites With 'Khal' Jason Momoa As He 'rolls Into Town' For His 'Khaleesi'

Game of Thrones actors whose on-screen chemistry became one of the best selling points of the show - Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke on Sugust 15, Sunday. The two played the roles of 'Khaleesi' Daenerys Targaryen and 'Khal Drogo' in the much-loved drama series. Clarke took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with her co-star, Momoa.

In the Instagram post, Jason Momoa can be seen carrying Clarke in his arms as the duo is beaming as they reunited off-screen. She captioned the post, ‘When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.#💪🏻 #😘’ She also included an adorable hashtag in the post that read, ‘#likeheneverleft’. Clarke calling him her 'sun and stars' is a reference from the HBO show that had fans swooning when the scene had aired.

Jason Momoa was not too far behind with his post of the same reunion and uploaded a collection of pictures from the duo’s meet. The actor called Clarke 'the moon of his life' in the caption. He wrote, ‘MOON OF MY LIFE. You are wonderful, love you forever.’ The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Emilia Clarke also recently uploaded a picture with the much loved Ser Jorah Mormont, who is played by Iain Alan in the HBO series. She took to Instagram to announce that the actor has joined the social media platform and called him her hero and guide. She wrote, ‘The man. The myth. The LEGEND @iainglen60 HAS JOINED INSTAGRAM! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 “KHHHALLEEESSSSIIIII!!!” My hero and my guide for over a decade… please instaworld show this man the lovin he deserves #🥰 #👏 #🥳’

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

The prequel to Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon resumed filming last month after a brief production shut down. The prequel will be set years before the events of Game of Thrones occurred and will be based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon will take place in the time when House Targaryen had the royal power and had multiple dragons to back them up. Some of the actors the upcoming prequel will star include Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint and Rhys Ifans.

Picture Credits:#Khaleesiandkhaldrogo-Instagram

