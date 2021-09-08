'Emily In Paris' Star Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell In Intimate Ceremony; See Pics

Congratulations are in order for Emily In Paris star Lily Collins as she married her fiance Charlie McDowell in an intimate ceremony on September 4 in Colorado. The duo had a perfect Labor Day weekend as they 'officially became each other’s forever', sharing priceless pictures from the ceremony, which has left their fans gushing in excitement. The duo updated their respective social media handles, making their wedding announcement as they posed in a scenic setting, adorned in classic wedding trousseau.

The news comes as no surprise as Lily, 32, and Charlie, 38, had always been vocal about their relationship after making it official in August 2019. They then took a leap and got engaged last year in September, as the writer-director proposed to her lady love on a quarantine cross-country road trip.

Lily Collins gets married to Charlie McDowell

Lily shared adorable photos of the duo, including them kissing at the altar, expressing that she has 'Never been happier'. Lily, who was wearing an exquisite Ralph Lauren gown with a lace embellished veil, expressed her excitement in being McDowell's wife. "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell", she said in a post. In another post, she mentioned how their fairytale is now her 'forever reality' adding that she falls short of words to describe the otherworldly feeling, 'but magical is a pretty good place to start'. Have a look.

Charlie too posted one of the photos on his Instagram account, looking dapper in a black tuxedo. "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.", he captioned it.

More about the duo's relationship

Lily's fiance now husband, is an American director and writer, who happens to be the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell. They sparked dating rumours back in 2019 when the Love, Rosie actor uploaded photos with Charlie in France, where she was shooting for her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

The duo has never shied away from making their relationship public, with Lily showcasing her sparkling rock as she announced her engagement last year. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together,” Collins wrote. While McDowell shared a picture of his lady love and wrote," In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you. 💍🎉".

(IMAGE- LILYJCOLLINS_INSTAGRAM)