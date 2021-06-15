Emily Ratajkowski & Amy Schumer Discuss Why Judd Apatow's 'This Is 40' Hasn't "aged Well"

Emily Ratajkowski recently chatted with comedian Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 and it seems that things may have gotten uncomfortable. Since Schumer turned 40 on June 1, Judd Apatow's movie, This Is 40, came up. While Emily recommended the comedy film to fans, she also expressed her own concerns with the film.

Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer discuss 'This Is 40'

According to Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer discussed the film where the former mentioned how even though the movie is "hilarious and very spot-on", the film's star Megan Fox hasn't been treated well in the film. Amy Schumer, on the other hand, has worked with Apatow in Trainwreck and also considers him a mentor. Put in an awkward position, Schumer simply asked Ratajkowski, "Oooh, that movie is not aging well?" to which Emily replied, "That movie is not aging well".

The comedy film was brought up again a few moments later when Emily asked Amy who made the movie to which Amy explained, "It's Judd Apatow". However, the comedian also brushed it off with a funny joke saying she was ready to "burn that bridge to the ground tonight". The bridge between Schumer and Apatow was formed when the director heard Amy as a guest on Howard Stern's radio show in 2011.

In a 2015 interview with Variety, Apatow talked about how he wasn't familiar with Schumer's stand-up but enjoyed listening to her on Howard Stern's show. Schumer had discussed her relationship with her father, which impressed Apatow enough to want her to star in something of her own. He then featured the actress in the 2015 film, Trainwreck, which ultimately garnered widespread recognition for Schumer, making her a star.

This Is 40 cast, plot, and more

This Is 40 is a comedy film written and directed by Judd Apatow and starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann. The film is a spin-off of Apatow's 2007 film Knocked Up and, is centered around married couple Pete and Debbie, whose stressful relationship is compounded by each turning 40.

John Lithgow, Megan Fox, and Albert Brooks appear in supporting roles in the film. Megan played the character of Desi, who is accused of stealing money before it's revealed that she also works as an escort. Take a look at This Is 40 trailer below:

