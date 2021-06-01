Emma Stone Nails Steve Martin's Famous Monologue From Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Recently, Hollywood actor Emma Stone appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live's show on May 27, 2021. During her appearance, the actor revealed that she is a huge fan of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. She even did an impression of the iconic moment from the John Hughes classic movie. Take a look.

Emma Stone performs Steve Martin's famous monologue

Emma Stone knows Steve Martin’s entire F**K monologue from Planes, Trains & Automobiles! @SteveMartinToGo pic.twitter.com/4PewJ2mayr — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 28, 2021

The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the talk show to promote her latest project, Cruella. The part of the interview featured her tutoring Jimmy by recreating an iconic scene from Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The popular scene takes place at an airport with Steve Martin trying to get back to Chicago for the Thanksgiving celebration. Steve Martin's movie also features an excellent performance from John Candy. In the feature film, the scene where Steve loses it on a rental car agent in St. Louis is considered to be one of the most remembered ones from the film.

After she reenacted the scene from the movie, Jimmy said "Wow. Beautifully done". Emma Stone's recreation took over the internet. Many fans posted the episode and complimented Emma Stone's latest recreation. Steve Martin, too, hesitantly felt 'honoured' that Emma remembered the entire scene.

I’m....honored? — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 29, 2021

Furthermore, helmed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is a crime comedy-drama which is based on Cruella de Vil from 1956's novel, The Hundred and one Dalmatians. The screenplay is taken care of by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, the storyline is handled by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. The film also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in essential roles. The plot of the film follows the life of Estella Miller who is an aspiring fashion designer and explores the path to achieve her dream. The film is the third live-action adaption in the 101 Dalmatians franchise.

