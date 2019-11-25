Emma Watson: The Best Winter Lookbook Of The Harry Potter Actor

Emma Watson is an actor best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. The actor has worked in several movies across genres that showcased her acting skills. She is also the UN Women Goodwill ambassador since 2014. Emma's performances in each of her films are what make her a versatile actress. With her fashion outfits, the actress has proved that she is not just good at performances but has a great fashion sense too. Listed below are some of her top winter looks.

Emma Watson's Winter Fashion

Emma Watson knows her colors. The actor looks all ready to battle against the chilly weather. For the cover of a reputed magazine, Emma paired up a Blacktop with an oversized red coat. She paired up a bright red pleated skirt underneath. Emma completes her look with a black beanie.

This is another look where the actor has kept her game strong. Emma Watson pairs up a blacktop with a chunky gold necklace. She throws on a brown plaid print oversized coat. Emma looks classy with rolled sleeves and statement hairstyle. She adds gold hoop earrings to complete her look.

Emma adds a twist to winter with her all-black dress. It is a one-shouldered woolen dress. Emma wears a chunky necklace. She completes her look with her statement hairstyle.

Emma Watson keeps her look clean and simple. She pairs a brown jacket with a blue beret. Emma has minimal makeup and wears her sweet smile. Emma completes her look with a bouquet of colorful flowers. The actress is surrounded by rumors of her dating Tom Felton.

