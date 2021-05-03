Emma Watson To Join Benedict Cumberbatch In Doctor Strange 2 As Clea?

After the successful end of Phase Three, Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered into Phase Four and promises several new faces to emerge in the upcoming movies. Similarly, an image of Emma Watson made the rounds on the internet as a potential character in the Doctor Strange 2 cast. The image, which is catching the audience's attention, shows Emma dressed as Clea, a sorceress and the disciple of Doctor Strange, according to the comic books.

Emma Watson seems to be glowing in purple and donning short hair as stands in front of a sanctum. The character, Clea is dressed in a bodysuit and has purple flames and symbols in front of her palms, similar to Doctor Strange's orange symbols as shown in Doctor Strange and the last two Avengers movies. But is the image real?

Emma Watson's picture, posted on March 30, 2020, is created by a digital artist, ApexForm. The graphic designer has created many such posters on his Instagram page related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The picture of Emma Watson as Clea is a mere interpretation by the artist.

The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to The Backstage, the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame has Dr Stephen Strange conducting research on the Time Stone. His research is halted when an old friend stands as a hurdle. This makes the protagonist unleash unknown powers and create havoc.

Doctor Strange 2 cast

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Dr Stephen Strange along with his counterpart Master Wong, played by Benedict Wong. The movie will also see Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen's character, Wanda, was last seen in the Marvel series WandaVision.

Rachel McAdams will also be returning as Dr Christine Palmer in the fifth installation of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She acted as Docter Strange's love interest in the last movie. According to Marvel, Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as Karl Mordo. The character was seen detaching himself from the wizarding world in Doctor Strange. Xochitl Gomez will be playing the role of America Chavez.