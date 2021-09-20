Emmy Awards 2021 Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso Among Early Winners

The Prime Time Emmy Awards 2021 began at 8:00 pm ET. The ceremony honours achievements of artists and creators of television and web series. The awards are currently taking place at the Event Deck, LA Live instead of Emmy's home since 2008, Microsoft Theatres due to the pandemic. Last year, the award ceremony took place online, which makes the in-person Emmy Awards 2021 much more important for artists.
The Crown and The Mandalorian scored 24 Emmy nominations each. Wanda Vision became Marvel Studios' first web series to score 23 nominations and even win a few. Here are the complete Emmy winners list and live Emmy updates.
Winners from Emmy Awards Live
Supporting Actress, Comedy: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) - WINNER
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) - WINNER
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology: Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Writing, Drama Series: Peter Morgan, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
- The Boys, Rebecca Sonnenshine
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Yahlin Chang
- Lovecraft Country, Misha Green
- The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni
- The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau
- Pose, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
Outstanding Directing, Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
- Bridgerton, Julie Anne Robinson
- The Crown, Benjamin Caron
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Liz Garbus
- The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau
- Pose, Steven Canals
Supporting Actress, Drama: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Supporting Actor, Drama: Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER
Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks (HBO) - WINNER
- The Flight Attendant, Steve Yockey
- Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino
- Pen15, Maya Erskine
- Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
- Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello: Hacks (HBO) - WINNER
- B Positive, James Burrows
- The Flight Attendant, Susanna Fogel
- Mom, James Widdoes
- Ted Lasso, Zach Braff
- Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney
- Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney
