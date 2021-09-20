Emmy Awards 2021 Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso Among Early Winners

The Prime Time Emmy Awards 2021 began at 8:00 pm ET. The ceremony honours achievements of artists and creators of television and web series. The awards are currently taking place at the Event Deck, LA Live instead of Emmy's home since 2008, Microsoft Theatres due to the pandemic. Last year, the award ceremony took place online, which makes the in-person Emmy Awards 2021 much more important for artists.

The Crown and The Mandalorian scored 24 Emmy nominations each. Wanda Vision became Marvel Studios' first web series to score 23 nominations and even win a few. Here are the complete Emmy winners list and live Emmy updates.

Winners from Emmy Awards Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) - WINNER

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) - WINNER

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology: Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series: Peter Morgan, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

The Boys, Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale, Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country, Misha Green

The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau

Pose, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Bridgerton, Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown, Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid’s Tale, Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau

Pose, Steven Canals

Supporting Actress, Drama: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Supporting Actor, Drama: Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks (HBO) - WINNER

The Flight Attendant, Steve Yockey

Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino

Pen15, Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello: Hacks (HBO) - WINNER

B Positive, James Burrows

The Flight Attendant, Susanna Fogel

Mom, James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney

