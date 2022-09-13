Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya For Euphoria, Squid Game & Others Win Big; Check Full List Here

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@squidgamenetflix/AP
Emmy Awards 2022 recently announced the names of the notable artists and series who bagged the prestigious awards during the ceremony. While Zendaya bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in Euphoria, Jason Sudeikis won an award for Ted Lasso under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Moreover, Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first Emmy award as a supporting actress for her role in Abbott Elementary while Michael Keaton won for Dopesick under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Check out the complete winners’ list ahead.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession *WINNER*
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso *WINNER*
What We Do in the Shadows
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus *WINNER*
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls *WINNER*
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver *WINNER*
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live *WINNER*
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game *WINNER*
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria *WINNER*
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae Soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession *WINNER*
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong Su, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark *WINNER*
Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria *WINNER*
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee Yoo Mi, Squid Game *WINNER*
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks *WINNER*
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso *WINNER*
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary *WINNER*
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks *WINNER*
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers *WINNER*
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick *WINNER*
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout *WINNER*
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus *WINNER*
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER*
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Atlanta: New Jazz – Hiro Murai
Barry: 710N – Bill Hader
Hacks: There Will Be Blood – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day – Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building: The Boy from 6B – Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building: True Crime – Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso: No Weddings and a Funeral – MJ Delaney *WINNER*
Ozark: A Hard Way to Go – Jason Bateman
Severance: The We We Are – Ben Stiller
Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light – Hwang Dong Hyuk *WINNER*
Succession: All the Bells Say – Mark Mylod
Succession: The Disruption – Cathy Yan
Succession: Too Much Birthday – Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets: Pilot – Karyn Kusam
Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma – Danny Strong
The Dropout: Green Juice – Michael Showalter
The Dropout: Iron Sisters – Francesca Gregorini
Maid: Sky Blue – John Wells
Station Eleven: Wheel of Fire – Hiro Murai
The White Lotus – Mike White *WINNER*
Abbott Elementary: Pilot – Quinta Brunson *WINNER*
Barry: 710N – Duffy Boudreau
Barry: starting now – Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks: The One, the Only – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building: True Crime – Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso: No Weddings and a Funeral – Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows: The Casino – Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Center – Stefani Robinson
Better Call Saul: Plan and Execution – Thomas Schnauz
Ozark: A Hard Way to Go – Chris Mundy
Severance: The We We Are – Dan Erickson
Squid Game: One Lucky Day – Hwang Dong Hyuk
Succession: All the Bells Say – Jesse Armstrong *WINNER*
Yellowjackets: F Sharp – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets: Pilot – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma – Danny Strong
The Dropout: I'm in a Hurry – Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story: Man Handled – Sarah Burgess
Maid: Snaps – Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven: Unbroken Circle – Patrick Somerville
The White Lotus – Mike White *WINNER*
Ali Wong: Don Wong – Ali Wong
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy – Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – Jerrod Carmichael *WINNER*
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Norm Macdonald
Arcane *WINNER*
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If...? *WINNER*
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If...?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks *WINNER*
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent *WINNER*
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
Adele: One Night Only *WINNER*
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy *WINNER*
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
VICE
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye *WINNER*
Shark Tank
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum *WINNER*
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Myer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race *WINNER*
Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream *WINNER*
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
100 Foot Wave
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back *WINNER*
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Changing The Game
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
When Claude Got Shot *WINNER*
Carpool Karaoke: The Series *WINNER*
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson *WINNER*
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union *WINNER*
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night *WINNER*
RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots *WINNER*
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media *WINNER*