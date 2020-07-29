Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Mandalorian', 'Watchmen' & 'Euphoria' Get Surprise Nods

The Emmy awards nomination were announced recently and like every year, included some shocking snubs and surprises. A number of projects like The Mandalorian, Quibi, and Watchmen were expected to get a few nominations, but not as many as they have been recognised with. Read below to know the best surprises from Emmy awards nominations 2020 -

Also read: 'Tiger King' bags 6 Emmy nominations, including 'Outstanding Documentary Series'

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian earned 15 nominations at Emmy's this year-round. Though most of these nominations have been earned in the technical departments like production design, costumes, cinematography, stunts, and makeup, it has been given the spot for the best drama race in the award race. Earlier, The Golden Globes had not given the show any nods.

Image courtesy - Still from 'The Mandalorian'

Watchmen

Watchmen may not have struck a chord with many HBO viewers but it did so with the Emmy jury. The dark superhero show has earned the most numbers of nominations for any show with a total of 26 nominations. The nominations range from costumes and original music to direction and editing. Though the show had garnered a lot of love from critics, fans were not particularly excited about it.

Image courtesy - Still from 'Watchmen'

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi, others for their Emmy nominations

Quibi

Quibi is the latest phone-only streaming platform that offers installments of films or shows in a bite-sized runtime of 10 minutes. The platform received a surprising appreciation from Emmy's where it received nominations for various of its mini shows like Anna Kendrick's Dummy, Corey Hawkins' Survive, and Christoph Waltz's Most Dangerous Game along with many other titles. Quibi is a comparatively new platform and has been around for only a year.

Also read: 'Schitt's Creek' fame Annie Murphy choked on bacon after learning about Emmy nomination

Euphoria

Euphoria marks the first time Zendaya has been nominated for an Emmy award. Her pathbreaking performance in Euphoria has been recognised by fans and critics alike. The Spider-Man actor has previously won a Teen Choice Award for her performance in the MCU. Zendaya had taken to her Twitter following the announcement of her Twitter nominations writing that her heart is overflowing with love and gratitude. The actor stated that she is incredibly honoured to be associated with the cast and crew of Euphoria. Check out her tweet below -

I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there— pic.twitter.com/sRfjmOIVJl — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 28, 2020

Also read: HBO's 'Watchmen' bags 26 nominations for 'Emmy Awards 2020'; see list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.