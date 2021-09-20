Last Updated:

Emmys 2021: Elizabeth Olsen Shows 'Sister Love' In A Gown By Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley

WandaVision star Elisabeth Olsen recently turned to fashion star sisters to make her look best at the Emmys 2021. Read on to know how her sisters glammed her up

Vibhuti Sanchala
emmys 2021

Image: AP


Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards was indeed a splendid night that saw several celebrities glamming up in their best outfits. WandaVision actor Elisabeth Olsen recently turned to her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley to make her look best at the Emmys 2021. The actor arrived at the Emmys red carpet donning a stunning white gown that was designed by her older sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and their luxury brand The Row. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed the actor wanted to 'feel her best' at the mega-event.

Elizabeth Olsen shows 'Sister love' at Emmys 2021

In an interview with People magazine, stylist Elizabeth Stewart exclaimed that the actor Elizabeth Olsen is 'so lucky' to have two sisters who are 'incredible designers and know her style so well.' She stated that Elizabeth wanted to work with her sisters because they understand better 'what is important to her and what will make her feel her best.'

In turn, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen wanted to 'bring her vision to life.' The star accessorised her look with statement-making Chopard earrings that featured 68.77 carats of diamonds for a 'touch of red carpet sparkle.' Her hairstylist and Virtue creative director Adir Abergel was inspired by the silhouette of the cream-colored, kaftan-style gown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir)

Abergel told the outlet that he was 'immediately in love with the shape of her dress' and he wanted to create a similar silhouette with the hair.' He added that the actor's hair was 'cut into the perfect length bob, that helped him in 'designing a modern style.'

Olsen had walked at the Emmys red carpet with her husband Robbie Arnett who sported a matching suit. As Olsen made a glamorous entrance, she was nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for her performance in WandaVision that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in the month of January this year. 

WandaVision is a nine-episode series that depicts a tale of Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighbourhood. The series also stars Agatha Harkness, Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, Darcy Lewis, and Ralph Bohnerare.

