Emmys 2022 Nominations: 'Succession', 'Squid Game' Dominate; Check Complete List

Image: Instagram/@succession, @squidgamenetflix
The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are all set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. Popular shows including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc. dominated the nominations. Have a look at the full list of Emmy nominations below.
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUCCESSION