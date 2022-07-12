Last Updated:

Emmys 2022 Nominations: 'Succession', 'Squid Game' Dominate; Check Complete List

The Emmy Awards are all set to make their comeback in 2022 and the announcement of the nominations for the same were recently made.

The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are all set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. Popular shows including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc. dominated the nominations. Have a look at the full list of Emmy nominations below.

Outstanding Comedy Series:

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series:

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program:

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel – Station 11
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry
  • Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

