Emmys 2022 Nominations: 'Succession', 'Squid Game' Dominate; Check Complete List

The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are all set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. Popular shows including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc. dominated the nominations. Have a look at the full list of Emmy nominations below.

Emmys 2022 nomination

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station 11

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUCCESSION