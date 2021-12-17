'Encanto' Disney Plus Release Date: How To Watch Walt Disney Animation Film Encanto Online

One of the best movies of 2021 is around the corner and if you are a musical -fantasy lover then Encanto is just for you. Popular musical-adventure film Encanto was released a few days back on the big screen and even with a smaller theatrical window it performed well at the box-office but was not able to do justice to the film, as it was not able to reach to a wider group of audience. But now, Encanto is all set to make way to Disney+ Hotstar and here, we have all the details of its release:

When is 'Encanto' coming to Disney plus Hotstar?

Encanto will start streaming on Disney+ from 24 December, which is just before Christmas eve. Ahead of the premiere of the popular film, Disney revealed the details of Encanto's home release. Adding to it, the film will be made available to purchase digitally on VOD (video on demand) platforms from December 24th, the very same day it is going to hit Disney+. Talking about its picture quality, Encanto will make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD after a month of its release, somewhere around February 8th. Unlike other Disney films, it is good news for the animated movie fans as Encanto will be free when it arrives on Disney+

Earlier reportedly, as the December line-up of Disney+ Hotstar was revealed, to much of everyone's surprise Encanto was not a part of the video shared by Disney for their December line-up. But later Disney cleared the air and confirmed that the popular animated series will stream from 24th December for about 30 days, after its big-screen debut on thanksgiving eve.

What is 'Encanto' all about?

Encanto revolves around, the extraordinary Madrigal family living in the hidden mountains of Colombia. The film is named after the name of their town. The Madrigals there, live in a house of magic where every member of the family has some special superpower, except for one girl, the 15-year-old Mirabel, who is known as the only “ordinary” member of the Madrigal family. Encanto is helmed by Zootopia’s Byron Howard and Jared Bush.

If you are a Moana fan then you will surely love Encanto, as the animated series will take you on a musical ride filled with adventure and excitement.

IMAGE: CINELAND7/TWITTER