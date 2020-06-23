England's Royal Family Gives A Virtual Tour Inside The Buckingham Palace; Watch

If you're a Royal Family fan you're going to love this. From the comfort of your own home, you can now tour Buckingham Palace, just by using your smartphone. Yes, all thanks to Google, a newly developed experience in virtual reality now allows people to look at some of the staterooms of the palace, bringing the audience into the heart of the royal residence and bring to life the ornate furniture and fittings.

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of the Queen and the headquarters of the royal family. London's Grand Palace also hosts a variety of special events, including anniversaries, weddings, the annual Trooping the Colour, which marks the Queen's official birthday and much more. As reported, Buckingham Palace welcomes at least ten thousand visitors every year, and you could experience this without leaving your home.

Explore this splendid building through virtual tours. The first tour takes you down to the Grand Staircase, the White Drawing Room, the vibrant red Throne Room, and the Blue Drawing Room. The virtual tour is sure to leave you in ‘aww’.

Jemima Rellie, from the Royal Collection Trust, who collaborated with Google as part of the project revealed during an interview that for schoolchildren, Buckingham Palace is known to be one of the most iconic and magical buildings in the world. She further went on to say that they are very excited that with the virtual reality potential of Google Expedition, children, teachers and families can visit the Royal palace from their home. On thinking about what is Queen has to say about it. A spokesperson at The Royal Collection also revealed that the Queen is aware of all the initiatives that have been undertaken. And with regard to this, the Queen is aware of this project.

In addition to the app, there is a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace, with additional audio courtesy from the Household Manager, Charles Anthony Johnstone-Burt, and Paintings Curator Anna Reynolds. The tour is available for viewing a smartphone through the British Monarchy YouTube Channel. Take a look below:

