Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown Shares BTS Pic, Henry Cavill Says 'More Millie Madness'

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the phenomenal actors who gained popularity through her appearance from the series, Stranger Things recently dropped a glimpse of her character from her upcoming movie Enola Holmes 2 on social media. Even her co-star from the film, Henry Cavill reacted to her behind-the-scene look from the sets of Enola Holmes 2 stating “More Millie Madness” in the comment section.

Millie Bobby Brown’s “More Millie Madness”

Enola Holmes 2 fame Millie Bobby Brown recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of herself with all her fans. In this behind-the-scene photo, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen wearing a black gown with a veil along with a bag in one hand while an umbrella in the other. The photo also depicted how she was jumping with joy on the sets of her upcoming movie, Enola Holmes 2 along with a glimpse of a beautiful house in the background.

In the caption, she announced how the sequel to her upcoming movie, Enola Holmes was afoot. Many of the fans as well as other celebrities took to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram and reacted to the good news. As her role in the first movie, Enola Holmes was highly appreciated by the audiences, many of them reacted to how they were super-excited for the sequel to her film. Even her co-actor, Henry Cavill took to the comment section and hailed “More Millie Madness”. John Cohen also congratulated the actor for the sequel and stated how he couldn’t wait further for the film. Many of the fans also took to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram and mentioned how this was the best news that they heard this year while many others stated how they could not wait ahead to meet Miss Holmes again. Take a look at some of the reactions by the fans and celebrity peers of Millie Bobby Brown who shared their feelings on the announcement of her upcoming movie.





Enola Holmes 2 release date, cast & more

Enola Holmes 2 release date has not been revealed yet but it is expected to hit the OTT platform, Netflix in 2022. Enola Holmes 2 cast will include Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill who will be reprising their roles from the first part of the film while other actors include Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sam Clafin as Mycroft Holmes.

IMAGE: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S INSTAGRAM, HENRY CAVILL'S INSTAGRAM

