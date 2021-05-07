Enrique Iglesias Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Singer's Songs By Reading Only Lyrics?

Enrique Iglesias is one of the most celebrated singers around the globe. After his successful crossover into the English language career with his single Bailamos in 1999, there was no looking back for him. In a career spanning more than 25 years, the Latino star has a slew of hit numbers under his belt. As we celebrate his 46th birthday on May 8, try guessing these hit numbers by the singer by only reading the lyrics.
Enrique Iglesias' Birthday Quiz
1. I've been looking for you forever baby we go. Together baby we go, we go. In this crazy world of choices I've only got a few, Either you're coming with me, or I'm coming with you
- I Like It
- Finally Found You
- Hero
- Rhythm Divine
2. What did I do to give us the cue? I'm just confused as I stand here and look at you. From head to feet. All that's not me
- Love To See You Cry
- Be With You
- Come n Go
- Takin' Back My Love
3. Have I told you how good it feels to be me. When I'm in you? I can only stay clean when you are around. Don't let me fall, oh, no.
- Addicted
- Tired of Being Sorry
- Can You Hear Me
- Miss U
4. Never really noticed. All the little things you did, you did. Never bought you roses. Always was around my friends, my friends.
- Don't You Need Somebody
- Heart Attack
- You are my #1
- Sweet Isabel
5. When all you really want. Is me to come and get you. You move in closer. I feel you breathe. It's like the world just disappears when you around me oh
- Ring My Bells
- I Like How It Feels
- Turn The Night Up
- Tonight I'm Lovin' You
6. Would you dance, if I asked you to dance? Would you run, and never look back? Would you cry, if you saw me cryin'? And would you save my soul tonight?
- Not In Love
- Why Not Me
- There Goes My Love
- Hero
7. How, how did we go wrong? It was so good, and now it's gone. And I pray at night, that our passing will cross. What we hide isn't lost.
- Somebody's Me
- Tired of Being Sorry
- Not In Love
- Beautiful
8. Stealing my heart just like a criminal. No turning back, this time is critical. You move your body like a miracle. Baby, here we go.
- MOVE TO MIAMI
- Messin' Around
- I'm A Freak
- One Night Stand
9. Cause I still remember those crazy nights. Making love under the laser lights. Rolling that body all over mine. Now I see you with him.
- There Goes My Baby
- Still Your King
- I Don't Dance (Without You)
- Let Me Be Your Lover
10. From the moment I first saw you. Knew my heart could not be free. Have to hold you in my arms now. There can never be another for me.
- Rhythm Divine
- Could I Have This Kiss Forever
- Not In Love
- If The World Crashes Down
Answer Key to Enrique Iglesias' quiz
1. Finally Found You
2. Taking Back My Love
3. Addicted
4. Heart Attack
5. Ring My Bells
6. Hero
7. Somebody's Me
8. I'm A Freak
9. Still Your King
10. Rhythm Divine
IMAGE: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS' INSTAGRAM
