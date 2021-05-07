Enrique Iglesias Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Singer's Songs By Reading Only Lyrics?

Enrique Iglesias is one of the most celebrated singers around the globe. After his successful crossover into the English language career with his single Bailamos in 1999, there was no looking back for him. In a career spanning more than 25 years, the Latino star has a slew of hit numbers under his belt. As we celebrate his 46th birthday on May 8, try guessing these hit numbers by the singer by only reading the lyrics.

Enrique Iglesias' Birthday Quiz

1. I've been looking for you forever baby we go. Together baby we go, we go. In this crazy world of choices I've only got a few, Either you're coming with me, or I'm coming with you

I Like It

Finally Found You

Hero

Rhythm Divine

2. What did I do to give us the cue? I'm just confused as I stand here and look at you. From head to feet. All that's not me

Love To See You Cry

Be With You

Come n Go

Takin' Back My Love

3. Have I told you how good it feels to be me. When I'm in you? I can only stay clean when you are around. Don't let me fall, oh, no.

Addicted

Tired of Being Sorry

Can You Hear Me

Miss U

4. Never really noticed. All the little things you did, you did. Never bought you roses. Always was around my friends, my friends.

Don't You Need Somebody

Heart Attack

You are my #1

Sweet Isabel

5. When all you really want. Is me to come and get you. You move in closer. I feel you breathe. It's like the world just disappears when you around me oh

Ring My Bells

I Like How It Feels

Turn The Night Up

Tonight I'm Lovin' You

6. Would you dance, if I asked you to dance? Would you run, and never look back? Would you cry, if you saw me cryin'? And would you save my soul tonight?

Not In Love

Why Not Me

There Goes My Love

Hero

7. How, how did we go wrong? It was so good, and now it's gone. And I pray at night, that our passing will cross. What we hide isn't lost.

Somebody's Me

Tired of Being Sorry

Not In Love

Beautiful

8. Stealing my heart just like a criminal. No turning back, this time is critical. You move your body like a miracle. Baby, here we go.

MOVE TO MIAMI

Messin' Around

I'm A Freak

One Night Stand

9. Cause I still remember those crazy nights. Making love under the laser lights. Rolling that body all over mine. Now I see you with him.

There Goes My Baby

Still Your King

I Don't Dance (Without You)

Let Me Be Your Lover

10. From the moment I first saw you. Knew my heart could not be free. Have to hold you in my arms now. There can never be another for me.

Rhythm Divine

Could I Have This Kiss Forever

Not In Love

If The World Crashes Down

Answer Key to Enrique Iglesias' quiz

1. Finally Found You

2. Taking Back My Love

3. Addicted

4. Heart Attack

5. Ring My Bells

6. Hero

7. Somebody's Me

8. I'm A Freak

9. Still Your King

10. Rhythm Divine

IMAGE: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS' INSTAGRAM

