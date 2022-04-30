'ER' And 'Passions' Actor Jossara Jinaro Passes Away At 48 After Battle With Cancer

Television actor Jossara Jinaro passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48 at the time of her death. The news of her death was announced by her husband Matt Bogado. Jinaro was known for her performances in TV shows like ER, Passions, and Judging Amy.

Actress Jossaro Jinaro of ER fame passes away

Jossara Jinaro's husband Matt Bogado shared the heartbreaking news of her demise on Facebook with an adorable photo of the couple and their children. Bogado wrote that it was with 'great sorrow' that he was making the announcement of his wife's demise, adding that she succumbed to cancer on April 27. Bogado hailed Jinaro's 'brave' fight against cancer, adding that she had come home in her last days to be surrounded by her family.



In his post, Bogado called Jinaro an 'amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,' and a 'most beautiful, kind soul' adding that she would not take no for an answer. He also stated that she continued fighting even in her last moments.



"She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever," the message further continued. Jinaro's husband added that he himself and their sons Liam, and Emrys would miss her immensely, adding, "We know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way."

He also shared that a memorial service would be held in the Bay Area and that more details would be shared later.

Jossaro Jinaro's career

According to Deadline, Jossaro Jinaro was born in Brazil and raised in Columbia, and moved to US later. She then left home and shifted to Chicago at the age of 16. She found her breakthrough in her debut series Judging Amy. Her most famous work was in the series which ran for many years from the 90's to the 2000s like ER, judging Amy and Strong Medicine. Viva Vegas and East Los High were some of the other well-known roles in her career.

Jinaro also starred in films, including Devil’s Rejects, Desert Road Kill, Havoc, World Trade Center, Go For It, among others. Apart from her work as an actress, Jinaro was also a filmmaker and a producer, who worked on short films.