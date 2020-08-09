Erica Fernandes And Shaheer Sheikh's Top 5 Moments From 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is a romantic TV drama series that aired on Sony TV. The show had two seasons starring Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is a realistic take on the romantic relationship between a modern-day couple. Shaheer Sheikh plays Dev whereas Erica Fernandes plays Sonakshi. The story of the show mainly revolved around their unique love story.

The second season of the show was announced because of the viewer’s demand to air extra episode of Dev and Sonakshi's bond after their baby was born. So, let’s take a look here at five adorable moments from the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that will revive the memories of the show.

Also read | Erica Fernandes’s stunning pictures on Instagram set internet on fire

Five adorable moments from the most-loved series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Dev and Sonakshi’s first meet

Dev and Sonakshi’s first meet was on the road, where they accidentally bumped into each other. Sonakshi and Dev’s first meeting signalled how the start of a journey would be like. Sona bumped into Dev with a bag of wheat flour and get into a fight. The popular dialogue of Dev and Sonakshi in their meet was,

“Chalne Ki Tameez Nhi Hai Toh Ghar Pe Rehna Sikhiye”

“Bolne Karne Ki Tameez Nhi Hai Toh, Chup Rehna Sikhiye”

Also read | After Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan Resumes Shoot for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

The proposal of Dev to Sonakshi

The popular dialogue of Dev which was his one-line confession showed us the love and feeling Dev had for Sonakshi. At the time of confessing his love to Sona, he said

Sonakshi - “You love me? As a friend right?”

Dev - “I love you as a man loves a woman.”

The way Dev showed Sona all the places which were important in his life since childhood was really beautiful. Dev’s proposal was no doubt an epic one which made Sonakshi surprised, Take a look at this scene here-

Dev and Sona’s car drives

Apart from their romantic moments and planned dates, they also spent a lot of time at night sipping coffee at their favourite coffee shop. Dev used to come early and drop Sonakshi home, and on the way, they used to talk to each and other and drink coffee. Both of them used to eagerly wait to meet each other and share everything that happened with them throughout the day.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandez & Divyanka Tripathi's vacay pics will make you miss yours

Special Date organised at home

Before Dev and Sonakshi’s marriage, Dev arranged a special date for Sonakshi at his home. He also gifted her a saree and beautiful ornaments to dress up for the date. They had a great time together dancing and sharing those beautiful lovely moments with each other. That night planned by Dev for Sonakshi was all about how he puts efforts to make her feel special and happy.

Sonakshi’s accident

The time when Sonakshi and Dev walk on the road and talk to each other about how they want their lives to be and Sonakshi meets with an accident was extremely heart-wrenching for the fans. The duo were only friends till then and were sharing their life experiences and dreams with each other. When Sonakshi was telling that she wants to live a fairy tale love story and will not die before experiencing that, a car comes and Sona meets with an accident. Dev gets shocked and to keep her conscious, he keeps on talking to her about his life.

Also read | Erica Fernandes' dating rumours with Parth Samthaan made her boyfriend upset

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.