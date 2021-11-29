'Eternals': Angelina Jolie Starrer MCU Film Locks OTT Release Date; To Arrive Next Year

Marvel’s much-appreciated film Eternals that garnered much love from the critics and fans alike, is reportedly set to witness an OTT release. The Chloe Zhao directorial film that had hit the theatres in November 2021, was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film told the story of a group of ten Eternals as they spent 7,000 years on Earth watching over humans before deciding to interfere to stop a Celestial from destroying the planet. Eternals was on its way to a $30 million opening day at the box office, as per a report on Deadline. The figure was contributed with $9.5 million collections from the previews held a day before.

Angelina Jolie starrer Marvel film Eternals to release on OTT

However, not all fans of the film could reach the theatres to watch the film because of COVID-19 fear. These fans are waiting for Eternals to arrive on OTT on Disney Plus Hotstar (the home of Marvel) so that they can watch the film in the safety of their homes. According to a report from Streaming Guider, the film is expected to stream digitally from January 12, 2022, on Disney+. The site notes that Disney confirmed this release date to them, but neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have officially announced this date so far. If the date is accurate, Eternals will release on Disney+ roughly 70 days after it debuted in theatres.

The film’s digital run news comes after many fans wondered if the movie would ever debut on the streaming service. Kevin Feige remained optimistic throughout the pandemic that the movie would be released in theatres as intended. This included an IMAX release option as Chloé Zhao crafted different sequences for the expanded IMAX ratio.

The box office performance of Eternals comes amid mixed reviews from both netizens and critics. Among the highlights was its performance on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which read 'rotten', making Eternals the lowest-rated MCU film. Eternals traces the story of the reunion of a group of 10 blessed with superpowers, who are faced with the task of protecting Earth. The venture stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, among others.

Image: Twitter/MarvelStudios