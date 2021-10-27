‘Eternals’: Kit Harington’s Complaint Regarding Working With ‘GoT’ Co-star Richard Madden

With the release of Marvel's next film Eternals being right around the corner, Kit Harington opened up about the 'one complaint' he has about joining hands with his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden. The actor mentioned at the film's virtual global press conference that his only complaint was that the duo had very little screentime together. Helmed by the Oscar-winning director, Chloe Zhao the film is slated to release on November 5.

As Kit Harington gears up for the release of his next film, Eternals the actor opened up about shooting with the co-star of his HBO hit, Game of Thrones. Harington and Madden will share the screen after they were last seen together as Jon Snow and Robb Stark respectively. At Eternals' virtual global press conference, as reported by Pinkvilla, Harington had one complaint and he mentioned that he and Madden have very little screentime together in the upcoming film. He mentioned that the duo has 'been friends for a long time now' but have 'very, very little' screentime. He stated that all he wants is more time on-screen with the actor.

The film will mark Kit Harington and Richard Madden's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reports state they will be part of a love triangle with Gemma Chan's character in the film. Speaking about the trio, Harington mentioned that he hopes his character, Dane will come across as a 'nice, standup guy'. Apart from the duo, the film will also star Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and others.

The final trailer of the film revealed the purpose of the Eternals and why they were not part of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The trailer also gave the audience some insight into the threat they are facing. It also revealed how Thanos wiped out half the population from the universe. The film will soon release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Fans can't wait to see their favourite actors take on the roles of immortal heroes on screen.

Image: AP, Instagram/@eternals