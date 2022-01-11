Eternals OTT Release Date And Time: When Is Marvel’s Superhero Film Coming To Disney+?

Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero film Eternals was released worldwide in November and after a long wait, the movie has finally made its way to OTT. For all the fans and audiences that missed Eternals on the big screen, the film will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar this week. Directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, the film introduced 10 new superheroes and boasted a star-studded cast. Read on to get the Eternals release date and time in India.

What time is Eternals releasing on Disney+ Hotstar

Eternals will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12 at 1: 30 pm in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The audience who want the enjoy the film on the streaming platform will need a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.

More about 'Eternals'

Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its themes and visuals but criticized its screenplay, pacing, runtime, and character development. Even though the movie received mixed reviews, it grossed over $401 million worldwide, becoming the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The film's opening weekend earned $162 million globally, which was the second-largest worldwide opening weekend in the COVID pandemic for a Hollywood film.

Eternals was pathbreaking in several ways as it featured MCU's first deaf and openly gay superhero. In Eternals, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is Marvel’s first openly gay superhero. He is in a same-sex marriage with Ben, portrayed by Haaz Sleiman, and they have a son together. Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff is the first deaf superhero in MCU. The movie was banned in several countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman due to the depiction of a gay couple in the movie.

In an interview with news.com.au., Jolie said, "I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out. I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant."

(Image: Instagram/@marvel)