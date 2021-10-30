'Eternals' Star Kumail Nanjiani Slams Critics On LGBTQ Character: 'Upsetting Right People'

Hitting out to the critics surrounding the LGBTQ representation in his latest release, Marvel's Eternals, actor, and comedian Kumail Nanjiani said that he is not concerned about criticisms anymore. These remarks came after several critics and fans panned the film ahead of release for the representation of a gay superhero in the movie, which was contradictory to the comics version.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who is one of the Eternals responded to a negative tweet (now deleted) on Thursday and wrote, "Looks like we're upsetting the right people. Eternals opens November 5th", citing People magazine, ANI reported. The recent negative reviews and complaints came under the change in the sexuality of Brian Tyree Henry's character, Phastos, who is the first openly gay superhero in the Marvel movie. Meanwhile, Nanjiani, whose character was portrayed first as a Japanese samurai in the comic has been upgraded in the movie and is posing as a Bollywood film star.

Earlier in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed the portrayal of Henry's character as gay, which marks the first LGBTQ storyline in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Marvels first LGBTQ kiss was emotional for everyone, says actor Haaz Sleiman

Speaking on a gay character in the Marvel movie, actor Haaz Sleiman, who plays the role of Phastos' husband said that the love scene between Henry and him was a very emotional moment for everyone during the set.

"Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we, in the queer community, were all children at one point. We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part", cited by Variety.

Meanwhile, Eternals has already been released in theatres on November 5. Centering a race of immortal beings with superhero powers, the film has Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-Seok as main characters.



(With ANI inputs, Image: AP/Instagram/@Eternals)