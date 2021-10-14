Eternals Vs Captain Marvel: Who Would Win Fight? MCU Producer Reveals

Producer of the upcoming MCU movie Eternals, Nate Moore, spilt beans on who is stronger Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel or the Eternals. The movie directed by Chloe Zhao will be introducing ten new superheroes who belong to an alien species called the Eternals. Meanwhile, Brie Larson as Captain America was introduced in the standalone 2019 film and quickly became one of the most powerful superheroes of MCU. Ahead of the release of Eternals release Moore teased fans about the upcoming movie and revealed who is more powerful Eternals or Captain America.

Eternals vs Captain Marvel

In an interview with Screenrant, the movie's producer Nate Moore describes Angelina Jolie's character of Thena as Captain America with cosmic powers. He said, "I mean, when Captain Marvel goes binary, that is tough, but it would be as if Captain America-- who I would argue is probably the best physical fighter-- was powered by cosmic weapons, like, she's going to be a problem, but again, Captain Marvel going binary, that's tough. [...] I mean, look, they're obviously stronger than humans."

Moore added, "I think you look at our amazing heroes, like Hawkeye and Black Widow wouldn’t have a problem. We didn't want them to be too godlike because I do think you run the risk of them being less relatable."

Also, in a recent interview with Fandango, director Chloe Zhao said that Eternals would have a huge effect on the future of MCU, the Grammy-winning director said, "I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with its own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU."

Zhao's superhero movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali.

(Image: Instagram/@captainmarvelofficial/@zrexcomics)