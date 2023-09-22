Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Died Of 'accidental' Drug Overdose, Confirms Coroner

Angus Cloud died from drugs overdose including cocaine, fentanyl, and more, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety on Thursday. The cause of his death was an “acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines,” read report. Back in July, Oakland police rushed after Angus was pronounced dead at the scene. The Euphoria actor was dealing with his father's death.

3 things you need to know

Angus Cloud died of acute intoxication resulting from an overdose.

A toxicology report revealed that Angus had a mix of drugs in his system.

The actor was declared dead at his parents’ house on July 31 in Oakland.

Cause of Angus Cloud's death revealed

Angus Cloud died as a result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine, and others, the Alameda County Coroner has confirmed to Variety. His death has been ruled out as an accidental overdose. At the time of Angus's death, his family asked for privacy as they were grieving and coping with the loss.

Angus Cloud's family shares statement

Angus Cloud's family released a statement after his sudden demise and wrote, "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." Angus rose to fame for his role as Fez, a drug dealer, on Zendaya starrer Euphoria. The series marked his first Hollywood role, and he went on to appear in music videos, like Becky G’s Mamiii.