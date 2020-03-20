Evangeline Lilly Avoids Self-quarantine At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ant-Man actor Evangeline Lilly recently took to social media to share a post about how she is refusing to isolate herself during the coronavirus. She shared a picture of her usual morning tea and even captioned it as “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual”.

Evangeline Lilly refuses to self-quarantine

While Evangeline Lilly might be enjoying her usual daily activities, her decision to still let her children go out of the house has received some backlash from fans across the world. Many fans dropped in their displeasure over Lilly’s decision to do the same. They even pointed out that Evangeline Lilly’s decision to still venture out not only puts her family at risk but also other people.

Check out Evangeline Lilly’s post here:

While responding to fans’ comments, Evangeline Lilly said that she currently lives with her father who is at the fourth stage of leukemia. She even added that it is a personal choice to stay at home or to venture out. She even said, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives”.

Evangeline Lilly also said that in her opinion, the coronavirus outbreak could be a conspiracy theory with the USA inching closer towards the presidential elections. She even added that “there is something every year” whenever the elections are held. She even revealed that her step to not self-quarantine comes in after she was left alone and depressed for the majority of last year.

There is also a chance that she is referring to her father’s diagnosis with leukemia. She added that she always tried to hide her trauma with laughter in public. But it was last year that the actor had a breakdown and was face-to-face with her weaknesses.

