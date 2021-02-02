Eve Jobs Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Harry Hudson Instagram Official

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs made her relationship with boyfriend Harry Hudson official via an Instagram post. Eve Jobs is the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Harry Hudson is Kylie Jenner’s BFF who is known for his appearance in a lot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes.

Eve Jobs’ Instagram

Eve Jobs took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her hunky boyfriend Harry Hudson as the two enjoyed various outings in beautiful locations. Eve Jobs and Harry Hudson can be seen indulging in PDA in the cosy pictures posted on former's Instagram account. The pictures were captioned as, "Team" with a black heart emoji. This is the first time Eve has publicly shared pictures of her and her boyfriend.

See the cute pics below;

Eve Jobs and Harry Hudson

Once Eve shared the post on Instagram, it didn’t take long for her fans and followers to leave comments on their picture. Eve Jobs’ boyfriend Harry Hudson wrote "Forever as f-" in the comments. Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs called them "Couple Goals." Many more of her followers left heart emojis sending the couple love whilst sharing their excitement. out the comments on Eve Jobs’ Instagram post below;

Eve Jobs’ Boyfriend

Eve Jobs’ boyfriend Harry Hudson also posted the snapshots on his Instagram page with the caption "Took my time yeah!" along with a blue heart emoji. Eve response to his post read, "Ya Ya Hunny" followed by a black heart. Eve’s new beau Harry is not only known for being close with the KarJenners, but he’s also a and has released two albums - Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night, which was released in 2018, and Hey, I’m Here For You, which released in 2020.

Eve is Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell’s daughter who made her modelling debut with Glossier’s holiday ad campaign for a lip gloss in December 2020. She is also one of the most accomplished equestrians within her age group. In 2019, the show- was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world, according to Sport.

