Every Time Blake Lively Gave Savage Replies To Husband Ryan Reynolds On Social Media

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood and despite being happily married with three children, the pair hasn't stopped from finding fun in the gentle mocking of one another. Blake and Ryan are often seen trolling each other especially when it's in front of millions of followers online. Reynolds via his Instagram announced that he would be taking a short break from movies, Lively had a hilarious response to her husband's post. Here are all the times that Blake Lively roasted her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively's Hilarious response to Ryan Reynolds announcing sabbatical from movies

Ryan Reynolds recently took his Instagram handle and announced that he would be taking a sabbatical from movies. As he completed the shoot for his upcoming movie Spirited, he wrote, "perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists." His wife Blake Lively had a hilarious response to the post and wrote, "Michael Caine did it first," referring to the rumours that the veteran actor was going to retire from the industry.

When Blake Lively shared an embarrassing photo on Ryan Reynolds birthday

Ryan Reynolds had a special birthday tribute for Blake as he shared series of unflattering photos of her, Lively got revenge on her prankster husband by sharing a selfie of the two in a rather awkward situation. The unflattering image features Lively joyfully resting her head on Reynolds' shoulder as she picked his nose. She used a funny caption along with the picture and wrote, "I picked a good one. Happy birthday, @vancityreynolds."

When she made fun of Ryan Reynolds for picking a pie instead of cake for his birthday

Blake roasted Ryan on his 44th birthday, when instead of opting for a conventional birthday cake, the Deadpool actor decided, instead, to have a birthday 'pie'. Sharing a snap of Ryan along with the pie to Instagram, Lively wrote, "Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."

When Blake commented on a hilarious fan-made photo of Ryan

A fan cropped Reynolds' face and put it over a photo of an unidentified person wearing a tiny crop top and star-spangled underwear while sitting on a checkout belt. Lively reacted to the hilarious post and commented "stop stealing my personal photos."

Image: AP