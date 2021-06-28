Ewan McGregor And Mary Welcomes A Baby Boy, Ewan's Daugther Clara Shares The Photos

Actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed their first child together. The duo was recently blessed with a baby boy and the news of his birth was confirmed by McGregor’s eldest daughter Clara McGregor. Clara McGregor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the baby boy.

Clara McGregor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her baby brother. She even wrote a beautiful caption on her post and said, “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift." Later on, Clara’s younger sister also shared a photo with the baby boy and even revealed that he is named as Laurie. She even wrote a caption and said, “Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie." Take a look at the photos below:

Mary’s pregnancy remained a secret since she had not released a statement nor she was spotted with her baby bump. Ewan McGregor is already a father to Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ewan divorced Eve after 22 years of marriage and filed for a divorce in the year 2018. Ewan and Eve were granted divorce in the year 2020. Meanwhile, Ewan met Mary on the sets of the television series Fargo in late 2016 and has been in a relationship since 2017. They went on to costar in the 2020 film Birds of Prey.

Mary Winstead was married to filmmaker Riley Stearns for seven years. In an interview with Glamour UK, Mary talked about moving on after the end of that relationship and said that she got divorced a couple of years ago which was a crazy thing for her as she had been with the same person since she was 18 years old. She added that she was really starting new as an adult and for the first time in her life which was a big turning point for her. Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Winstead was last seen in the movie Birds of Prey in the year 2020 whereas Ewan was last seen in the movie The Birthday Cake in which he played the role of Father Kelly. He even voiced the character of a talking cricket in the movie Pinocchio in the year 2021.

