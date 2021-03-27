Last Updated:

EXO’s Baekhyun On His Upcoming Military Enlistment And Its Impact On Solo Debut Album

South Korean boy band group EXO's Baekhyun revealed on Instagram that he's enlisting for the military soon. Will it impact his debut solo album 'Bambi'?

Written By
Leander D'Silva
EXO's Baekhyun

South Korean-Chinese boy band group EXO's Baekhyun took to Instagram on Friday, March 26, to announce that he will be enlisting for the military soon, as well as the impact his departure will have in his upcoming solo debut album Bambi which is set to release on March 30. During the Instagram live broadcast, he explained his reasons for enlisting in the military, while also discussing the future of his Bambi album. Read to find out why Baekhyun made the decision to step aside from EXO to serve in the military. 

READ | Exo's Chanyeol to become the 5th member of the boy band to join the military service

EXO's Baekhyun shocks fans with sudden military enlistment

EXO's Baekhyun revealed that he will be retiring from his Korean boy band group to serve in the military. The Candy crooner will be enlisting in the military starting from April, just soon after Baekhyun's solo debut album, Bambi releases on March 30. Baekhyun spoke briefly about the time that he has before military enlistment on his Instagram stories, “I wanted to tell you about it. I thought a lot about whether I should tell you at the start of March or just tell you later. The end of March is the final date at which I could push back my military enlistment. That’s why nothing has been scheduled for April."

READ | Exo's Baekhyun is all set to release his solo comeback album in March; Here are details

Baekhyun added that even if he's not present, his group has filmed a lot of content in advance that will be released on YouTube and other platforms. He also said that people "might be disappointed" because he made a sudden announcement. Baekhyun also reassured his fans saying, "It’s not like we’re being separated forever. I wanted it to be like, 'I’ll be right back.'" Baekhyun was candid about his feelings saying that it is with a heavy heart that he is sharing the update with his fans but assured that he will be back soon after he completes his military work. Meanwhile, the Get You Alone singer also said in his Instagram live, “I am preparing everything from my solo album, SuperM album, and group album."

READ | EXO's Chanyeol attends 'The Box' premiere leaving fans enthralled; see

Fan reactions to EXO's Baekhyun's departure

Fans of EXO and Baekhyun on Twitter have expressed their emotions over Baekhyun's departure. One fan wrote in Korean on Twitter, "If it's Byun Baekhyun, he should be exempted from military service right? The country may not know but he has unified all South Korean females!" Another fan tweeted, "Thinking about sending Baekhyun off to the military, we might not only see EXO members sending him off but his SuperM babies might be there as well. Just the thought of it makes me cry I will miss him so much. Can't I just let my brothers enlist on his behalf??" Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Promo Pic Source: baekhyune_exo via Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT