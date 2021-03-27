EXO’s Baekhyun On His Upcoming Military Enlistment And Its Impact On Solo Debut Album

South Korean-Chinese boy band group EXO's Baekhyun took to Instagram on Friday, March 26, to announce that he will be enlisting for the military soon, as well as the impact his departure will have in his upcoming solo debut album Bambi which is set to release on March 30. During the Instagram live broadcast, he explained his reasons for enlisting in the military, while also discussing the future of his Bambi album. Read to find out why Baekhyun made the decision to step aside from EXO to serve in the military.

EXO's Baekhyun shocks fans with sudden military enlistment

EXO's Baekhyun revealed that he will be retiring from his Korean boy band group to serve in the military. The Candy crooner will be enlisting in the military starting from April, just soon after Baekhyun's solo debut album, Bambi releases on March 30. Baekhyun spoke briefly about the time that he has before military enlistment on his Instagram stories, “I wanted to tell you about it. I thought a lot about whether I should tell you at the start of March or just tell you later. The end of March is the final date at which I could push back my military enlistment. That’s why nothing has been scheduled for April."

Baekhyun added that even if he's not present, his group has filmed a lot of content in advance that will be released on YouTube and other platforms. He also said that people "might be disappointed" because he made a sudden announcement. Baekhyun also reassured his fans saying, "It’s not like we’re being separated forever. I wanted it to be like, 'I’ll be right back.'" Baekhyun was candid about his feelings saying that it is with a heavy heart that he is sharing the update with his fans but assured that he will be back soon after he completes his military work. Meanwhile, the Get You Alone singer also said in his Instagram live, “I am preparing everything from my solo album, SuperM album, and group album."

Fan reactions to EXO's Baekhyun's departure

Fans of EXO and Baekhyun on Twitter have expressed their emotions over Baekhyun's departure. One fan wrote in Korean on Twitter, "If it's Byun Baekhyun, he should be exempted from military service right? The country may not know but he has unified all South Korean females!" Another fan tweeted, "Thinking about sending Baekhyun off to the military, we might not only see EXO members sending him off but his SuperM babies might be there as well. Just the thought of it makes me cry I will miss him so much. Can't I just let my brothers enlist on his behalf??" Check out some of the fan reactions below.

this comment... baekhyun really did THAT pic.twitter.com/pxDXb3StGp — arpi ð‚‚ 3°/30° (@byunlord) March 26, 2021

"I have a younger brother and an older brother. Can I turn them in instead?"



HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAA OH MY GOD I HAVE TWO BROTHERS IN SK TOO SHOULD I VOLUNTEER THEN ON BEHALF OF BAEKHYUN???? char https://t.co/g7HDsidlAe — missyðŸ¾ (@kkaebs614) March 27, 2021

210326 BAEKHYUN IG LIVE



Baekhyun said he'll start talking when there's more people in. He just got back from his schedules and as he will have to go out early tomorrow again, he'll do the live now since he has some things he wishes to tell EXO-Ls. — íí‹°/ë°±í˜„ (@qtpiebyunbaek) March 26, 2021

Baekhyun really went to instagram to explain some schedules that he couldn’t do because he’s close to e-wording. Then because the atmosphere was SO sad, he did impressions and made us laughðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º seriously, what would be a world without baekhyun... — ì‚ì•½ì´ ë³´ê³ ì‹¶ì€ aya. (@sehunownsme) March 26, 2021

Promo Pic Source: baekhyune_exo via Instagram