'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth Ups The Ante; Spills BTS Secrets Of Action Scenes In Film

The Netflix film Extraction, which came out in 2020, broke several OTT records. Now, the makers of the film are all set to unveil what happens to Tyler Rake after he fell into the river during his mission in Bangladesh. Chris Hemsworth and the film's team recently wrapped up the shoot of upcoming action drama Extraction 2.

During his wrap up speech, Chris Hemsworth hinted at the difficulties the team had to face while filming. He also revealed some never-seen-before scenes that the audience will witness in the upcoming movie.

Chris Hemsworth has been keeping his fans updated about the progress of Extraction 2. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Thor star recently shared a video of him thanking the cast and crew of Extraction 2 after wrapping up the film's shoot.

The actor mentioned in his speech how the film's team made a lot of impossible and difficult things happen for the movie. From shooting in extremely cold weather to landing a helicopter on a moving train, he mentioned several scenes that the viewers will watch in the film.

Chris Hemsworth hints at intense action in Extraction 2

He said, "I remember the first couple days of shooting. Sitting on the train, snow, weather conditions, trying to land a helicopter on a moving train thinking how the hell we're gonna do this. And here we are, four, five months later, having done that and much much more and thanks to every single one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the hard work. I think it's just incredible. So thank you all so so much. I love you all and I think you should feel very very proud. I think we got a pretty special film here. So, cheers everybody."

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "That’s a wrap ! Another Extraction film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweet, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew. Massive thankful to everyone who’s been with us through this journey and cheers to many more, much love team. Can’t wait for you all to see this one!"

In the comments section, the actor's fans expressed how excited they are to watch the film. Several celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, sent love to the actor.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth