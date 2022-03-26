Last Updated:

'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth Ups The Ante; Spills BTS Secrets Of Action Scenes In Film

Chris Hemsworth recently hinted at the difficulties the team of his upcoming film 'Extraction 2' had to face while filming in his wrap up speech.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Chris Hemsworth

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth


The Netflix film Extraction, which came out in 2020, broke several OTT records. Now, the makers of the film are all set to unveil what happens to Tyler Rake after he fell into the river during his mission in Bangladesh. Chris Hemsworth and the film's team recently wrapped up the shoot of upcoming action drama Extraction 2.

During his wrap up speech, Chris Hemsworth hinted at the difficulties the team had to face while filming. He also revealed some never-seen-before scenes that the audience will witness in the upcoming movie.

Chris Hemsworth has been keeping his fans updated about the progress of Extraction 2. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Thor star recently shared a video of him thanking the cast and crew of Extraction 2 after wrapping up the film's shoot.

The actor mentioned in his speech how the film's team made a lot of impossible and difficult things happen for the movie. From shooting in extremely cold weather to landing a helicopter on a moving train, he mentioned several scenes that the viewers will watch in the film.

READ | Chris Hemsworth shares his love for India after shooting 'Extraction': 'I love the people'

Chris Hemsworth hints at intense action in Extraction 2

He said, "I remember the first couple days of shooting. Sitting on the train, snow, weather conditions, trying to land a helicopter on a moving train thinking how the hell we're gonna do this. And here we are, four, five months later, having done that and much much more and thanks to every single one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the hard work. I think it's just incredible. So thank you all so so much. I love you all and I think you should feel very very proud. I think we got a pretty special film here. So, cheers everybody."

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "That’s a wrap ! Another Extraction film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweet, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew. Massive thankful to everyone who’s been with us through this journey and cheers to many more, much love team. Can’t wait for you all to see this one!"

READ | Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse of 'most difficult stunt' from 'Extraction 2' set; Watch

In the comments section, the actor's fans expressed how excited they are to watch the film. Several celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, sent love to the actor.

READ | Chris Hemsworth lauds heroes rescuing thousands of people affected by floods in Australia

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth

READ | Chris Hemsworth marks 8th birthday of his twins in 'Thor' style; fans say 'Young Avengers'
READ | 'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth shares BTS clip of a fight scene from film sets; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2, Netflix
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND