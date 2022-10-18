Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary Charges, If Convicted May Face 26 Yrs In Prison

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been involved in legal trouble since the beginning of this year. In May, the actor was charged with burglary in Vermont. According to police reports, authorities were notified of a burglary on May 1, with several bottles of alcohol being taken from a home in Stamford while the residents were away.

Now, as per the court documents obtained by Deadline, the actor has pleaded 'not guilty' to felony and burglary charges. Miller, who is charged with burglary for breaking into a Stamford residence in May, faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of both charges. The actor who was allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court was told to stay away from the neighbour whose home he entered earlier this year.

Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges

The actor will face a maximum of 26 years behind bars as well as over $2,000 in fines if found guilty of the charges stemming from the spring incident which entailed stealing three bottles of liquor –gin, vodka, and rum — from Winokur’s pantry. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for January 13, 2023.

The lawyer representing the actor released a statement following his appearance in court and said, "Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants. Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Meanwhile, amid the legal coup, and the controversies surrounding the actor, Miller's DCEU film The Flash's release has already been a topic of discussion. Although as per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery is now moving forward on "several fronts" for its A-List characters and it includes a possible return from Henry Cavill's Superman among other things, but also plans for The Flash's future. As per various reports, the script for The Flash 2 is already in the works.

IMAGE: Instagram/ezramillerflash