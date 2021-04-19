F9 Director On Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham's Return To The Franchise As Hobbs & Shaw

F9: The Fast Saga marks director Justin Lin’s return to the franchise. He previously helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, and will also be directing the next two final instalments. The upcoming movie will not feature Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, following their spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. There were questions among the fans about the comeback of the two popular actors to the film series. Now, Lin has provided an answer.

Fast and Furious director opens up about the future of Hobbs and Shaw in franchise

In a recent interview with Deadline, Fast and Furious director Justin Lin talked about Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s return as Hobbs and Shaw in the franchise. He said that he never really considered them gone. The filmmaker explained that to him, they are 'still in this universe, they are part of this family'. Lin mentioned that whatever his team does, whenever they are talking about the next chapter, he never feels like he has any restrictions. So, he is excited for what they build, and as they are coming to this kind of final chapter of the saga, he thinks he is excited to revisit any character, in any situation, as they are up for discussion.

Dwayne Johnson joined the Fast and the Furious franchise with Fast Five and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. There were rumors that the Rock had a feud with Vin Diesel on the set of the movies. It increased when Johnson starred as the lead in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw film with Jason Statham, which the former also produced.

However, their alleged beef came to an end when the Rock uploaded a video on his Instagram handle showing his gratitude for Hobbs & Shaw’s success. In the video, he thanked Vin Diesel for inviting him to the franchise and giving him support. Dwayne Johnson also said that all roads lead to one thing and he will be seeing Domonic Toretto soon. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Hobbs & Shaw 2 is under development with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their titular role. Fast and the Furious franchise will conclude with the upcoming two-parter finale. Johnson and Statham might make a comeback in the last two parts giving fans a satisfactory ending to the saga.

Promo Image Source: A still from Hobbs & Shaw