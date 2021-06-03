Family Karma's Monica Vaswani Discusses Breaking Stereotypes Through The Show

Family Karma is America’s first all South- Asian show and the first season of the show has created quite a buzz. Monica Vaswani opened up in an interview about how she thinks the show broke stereotypes related to the Indian community. She said that she thinks the show is breaking many stereotypes at the same time.

Talking about stereotypes, Monica during the interview with Pinkvilla USA said that there wasn’t even one doctor in the cast. There were pre-med dropouts like herself, but no one was a doctor or an engineer as opposed to the stereotypes. That was one of the stereotypes that was broken and that led the way to what they could do in the series.

Monica also said that she feels nobody had any idea as to what a real Indian household was outside the movies. She said that this was the first time people got to see what Indian culture and traditions consists of and they also saw the balance of being born in the USA while having immigrant parents from India. Monica also added that she thinks the highest point in her life was the airing of the show, Family Karma.

During the interview, Monica also spoke about her connection with Indian culture and traditions and she is very intrigued and inspired by it. She said she feels a constant need to learn about India. She said she gets a sense of belonging when she goes to India, sees it, and interacts. She likes to preserve that knowledge when she comes back to the USA. She added that she feels blessed to be born in a culture that is rich in tradition, values, and morals.

Family Karma Season 2

Family Karma is an American reality TV show that airs on Bravo and circles around the lives of many Indian American families who relocated to Miami, Florida. Family Karma’s cast includes Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani, Shaan Patel, Anisha Ramakrishna, and Monica Vaswani. For the second season, Rishi Karam and Dillon Patel will also join the main cast of the show. The second season of the show premiered on June 2 with the first episode and on a weekly basis, one episode will be made available.

IMAGE COURTESY: MONICA VASWANI/INSTAGRAM

