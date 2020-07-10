Naya Rivera Missing: Fans Reject The 'glee Curse' Conspiracy Theory, Call It 'distasteful'

Naya Rivera recently went missing while boating with her son in the Ventura County of California. Soon after Naya Rivera's missing news broke out, it re-ignited the much-discussed ‘glee curse’ debate on social media platforms. In the past few years, many actors and members from the Glee Team have passed away shockingly. However, fans have slammed the 'Glee curse' theory and have expressed concerns over Naya Rivera's whereabouts. Take a look at how fans rejected to Naya Rivera's 'Glee Cruse' conjectures:

Do they not realise these are REAL PEOPLE — aeris ᵇˡᵐ🐍🦋#PrayForNaya (@hrhcashcarter) July 9, 2020

these glee curse tweets are weird and unnecessary i promise you that — annika (@waynesbats) July 9, 2020

also: read the room. don’t tweet about the glee “curse” and don’t tweet your fancams. show some respect. — 🏳️‍🌈 out of context glee 🏳️‍🌈 (@oocglee) July 9, 2020

an actual child could've witnessed his mom's last moments and weirdos on here are talking about a "glee curse." please shut the hell up and show some empathy for two seconds — dusty (@BRBRASTREISAND) July 9, 2020

"glee curse jokes" are extremely distasteful and rude to naya rivera, cory monteith, the whole cast, and fans ... please grow up and and treat this situation with the respect it deserves. — abby :)! (@darrencwiss) July 9, 2020

Not to make light of any situation where people die, but do you think there’s a Final Destination curse on the cast of #Glee? Like, should we be checking in on @chriscolfer and @LeaMichele? — Uncle Dog O'Brien (@UncleDogoBrien) July 10, 2020

What is the 'Glee curse' based on?

In July 2013, actor Cory Monteith, who played lovable quarterback Finn Hudson in the show, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia. If the reports are to be believed, the autopsy report revealed that Monteith had died from a toxic combination of alcohol and heroin. As per reports, Monteith was very vocal about his struggles with substance abuse and had also taken some time off during the show to go to rehab.

In 2018, tragedy struck again when Mark Salling, who played the role of Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the show, was found hanging from a tree in a riverbed near his home in Sunland, California. As per reports published by a leading news daily, Salling committed suicide six weeks before he was due to be sentenced to four to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography. The report adds that actor Becca Tobin suffered a personal tragedy of her own when her boyfriend, nightclub entrepreneur Matt Bendik, was found dead in his Philadelphia hotel room in 2014.

How Naya Rivera went missing

After the boat was not returned at the scheduled time on Wednesday afternoon, a few workers from the dock, which handle boating activities for families, went out in the lake looking for it, claims a report published in the leading news daily. Sergeant Donoghue confirmed that the boat was later found in the northern part of the lake, an area where the water is about 30 feet deep. As per recent development in the missing case, Naya Rivera has been presumed dead by the authorities at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

