Fans Trend 'Justice For Johnny Depp' As Amber Heard Begins Filming For 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard has recently begun filming for Aquaman 2. Reacting to the news of Amber Heard filming for the James Wan directorial superhero film, Johnny Depp's fans are now outraged and shocked that the same studio that fired him is still employing Heard. Fans have taken to their social media handles to express that Heard should too face the same fate as Depp, who was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3. The online backlash to Amber Heard filming for Aquaman 2 is mostly based on a series of unverified charges made against her over the years. The actor was also accused by Johnny Depp's lawyers of delivering a "calculated and manipulative lie."

Justice for Johnny Depp trends on Twitter

Taking to their respective social media handles, netizens have gone on to trend the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp. One of the users wrote, “So @wbpictures is still going to put Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 when her less than stellar acting skills could be replaced by anyone in Hollywood??? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp”. Another user wrote, “Johnny Depp is unfairly fired by Warner Bros from playing Gellert Grindelwald in The Fantastic Beasts series and from some other projects as well. We demand justice. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

So @wbpictures is still going to put Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, when her less than stellar acting skills could be replaced by anyone in Hollywood??? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/leOTNA8BbN — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 28, 2021

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp still trending and rightfully so.



Johnny Depp is human. He fell in love with a woman who turned out to be a monster that severed his finger, abused him, put a lit cigarette out on his face, accused him of horrible things without a care for him or his kids. pic.twitter.com/zKWPth97dv — Ghost (@KatKatButterfly) June 29, 2021

It seems Amber can't trend without this also trending, and I'm loving it 💜🏴‍☠️💜#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Pmmu1PiLWu — Vic 🏴‍☠️ JusticeForJohnny 🏴‍☠️ (@vic_h_7) June 28, 2021

Hey, @warnerbros, read the room. Congratulations on ruining Aquaman2, it's exactly what you deserve.👌People aren't stupid. We've heard Amber Heard admit to chronically abusing Johnny Depp.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #boycottaquaman2 — ZeldaFitz8 (@ZFitz8) June 28, 2021

Retweet to show your strong support :



Johnny Depp is unfairly fired by Warner Bros from playing Gellert Grindelwald in The Fantastic Beasts series and from some other projects as well. We demand justice.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/9OWnUGBVOe — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 (@Itssan17) June 29, 2021

Johnny Depp is innocent.



Amber Heard is a liar.



That is all.#justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/Wp0Pam6Rvo — inchhighpi (@SouthernGirlTea) June 25, 2021

Believe all women?….. No.



Believe evidence, medical records & sworn police testimony?…. Yes.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 27, 2021

Johnny Depp was set to star in Fantastic Beasts 3 until he was dropped from the film by Warner Bros after losing his trial against the Sun newspaper, which branded him a "wife-beater" in a story about his ex-wife Amber Heard's assault allegations. Depp has also lost his other most well-known role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2, now titled Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, will continue the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman, but this time as the crowned King of Atlantis. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast members who have been confirmed to appear in the film include Patrick Wilson, who will be seen reprising his role as King Orm aka Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Image: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.