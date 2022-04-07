'Fantastic Beasts 3': Eddie Redmayne Says His Real-life Wizardry Is 'letdown' For His Kids

British actor Eddie Redmayne is currently gearing up for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the sequel to the 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film series serves as a spinoff of the popular Harry Potter series also authored by JK Rowling. The sequel will see the return of several faces from the first part including Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and more.

Redmayne has reprised his role as Newt Scamander, the employee of the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures and part-time magizoologist taking care of his host of magical creatures. While his clever wizardry skills led him to prevent large-scale damage to the human world at the hands of a dangerous magical creature, Redmayne's skills fail to impress his own kids in real life.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Eddie Redmayne's kids are unimpressed with his wizardry

During his appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show as reported by People Magazine, the 40-year-old actor, who has a son Luke, 4, and daughter Iris, 5, recalled the time when he failed to conjure up magic as an impressive as his character Newt Scamander's. He recounted, ''There was a moment this year where I felt like as a dad, who played a wizard, I could try and get some brownie points,''

He recalled giving his daughter 'Newt's wand,' adding ''I thought (it) was pretty exciting, and she's like 'Okay, thanks Dad.' " However, his daughter had different ideas as half an hour later, Redmayne discovered his magical wand covered in tinfoil as he recalled, ''she'd made a little star and made a fairy wand. And she's like, now this is a wand,''

The actor also could not impress his toddler son as he said, ''You have that sort of moral dilemma, like do I lie to my child? I find myself stuck in the middle,'' After being asked by his son, Redmayne decided to go with his character and said to him, '' 'Yeah I am a wizard' and I did some sort of trick with a coin, the one magic trick I could do," However, his son was quick to catch on that the magnitude of his father's trick was drastically lesser than in the Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer.

Lastly, Redmayne added, ''So I think he told his friends at school and they asked me to do some of the stuff in the trailer and it was a bit of a letdown."

Image: Instagram/@eddieredmayneofficialig/fantasticbeastsmovie